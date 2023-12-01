Why Tinubu Asked Aiyedatiwa To Sign Undated Resignation Letter – Ondo Commissioner

The Ondo State Commissioner for Information, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, has confirmed that President Bola Tinubu asked the Deputy Governor of the state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to sign a undated resignation letter.

Ademola-Olateju made the confirmation during an appearance on Channels Television’s Lunchtime Politics on Friday, December 1.

He said President Tinubu requested the letter from Aiyedatiwa during his intervention in the political crisis in the state last week Friday inside the State House in Abuja.

Recall that the Ondo Speaker, Rt. Hon Olamide Oladiji, had also said the President asked the deputy governor to submit an undated resignation letter.

He stated this during Tuesday’s plenary while presenting the report of the resolutions reached at the Abuja meeting to the people of the state.

However, Ademola-Olateju said the President asked the deputy governor for a signed undated resignation later in case anything untoward happens.

He said: “First of all before I even talk about the Abuja meeting I just want to thank the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for being a very good leader, wielding into the crisis in Ondo State.

“His intervention has cooled the temperature that was just going haywire in Ondo State, we thank him. At the Abuja meeting, key decisions were made by Mr President who is the leader of our party the All Progressives Congress. Those key decisions were that the status quo in the state be maintained.

“He decided that the executive council must not be dissolved under any condition and the party structure should be maintained, that the leadership of the House of Assembly should be intact and he nominated three people; the Secretary to the State Government, the party chairman and the speaker of the house to be the enforcers and to forestall further problems.