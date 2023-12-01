Tinubu Meets Kenyan President, Netherlands Prime Minister In Dubai

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, met his Kenyan counterpart, William Ruto, and Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, separately, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Presidential Spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, made this known in a post via his official X handle.

Ngelale said Tinubu met both leaders met and exchanged views ahead of the Opening Session of the World Climate Action Summit in Dubai today, December 1.

He wrote: “H. E. President Bola Tinubu exchanges views with the President of Kenya, H.E. William Ruto, ahead of the Opening Session of the World Climate Action Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.”



He added: “H.E. President Bola Tinubu shares thoughts with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, H.E. Mark Rutte, ahead of the Opening Session of the World Climate Action Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates”.

See the photos from the meeting below.



Earlier, the Nigerian leader met with King Charles III of England and his UAE counterpart, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ahead of the Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP28) Climate Summit.

In a post via his official X account on Thursday, President Tinubu revealed that his meeting with King Charles III significantly strengthened the partnership between Nigeria and the United Kingdom (UK).

Tinubu said he is optimistic about the positive impact of joint efforts on the planet’s future as both nations look forward to setting an equitable global standard for environmental stewardship at the Summit.