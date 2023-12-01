Ndume Reacts To Rendition Of Tinubu’s Campaign Tune During 2024 Budget Presentation

Senate Chief Whip, Senator Ali Ndume, has defended the rendition of President Bola Tinubu’s campaign tune on the floor of the House of Representatives during the presentation of the 2024 budget.

During the presentation of the appropriation on Wednesday by President Tinubu, the lawmakers stood up as a symbol of respect to welcome him to the National Assembly.

Upon arrival in the hallowed chamber, the band was heard playing Tinubu’s campaign song from when he was a presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, the lawmakers have come under criticism for allowing the band to play Tinubu’s campaign song instead of the National Anthem.

But in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, Ndume stated that there is nothing wrong with the action.

The Borno lawmaker argued that under the era of former President Muhammadu Buhari, the ‘sai baba’ mantra was also recited by the lawmakers.

He said: “It is not a crime. Honestly, it is not a big deal. In this country, we pick on trivial things. When a President walks in, there are times that some members take advantage of that situation to even challenge the President directly.