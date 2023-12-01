Mohbad’s Wife Want Son’s DNA Test Done In Three Hospitals, Including One From A US Hospital – Iyabo Ojo

Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo has revealed that Omowunmi, the wife of the late singer Mohbad, has agreed to undergo a DNA test to determine the paternity of her child with the deceased artist.

Mohbad passed away on September 12 and was laid to rest the following day. On September 21, the police exhumed the body of the 27-year-old music star for autopsy, as the circumstances surrounding his death sparked controversies.

Amid these controversies, Joseph Aloba, Mohbad’s father, issued a warning against anyone attempting to bury his son without his approval. He also advocated for a DNA test to be carried out to establish the paternity of Omowunmi’s child.

During a recent conversation with Daddy Freeze, media personality Iyabo asserted that Omowunmi, through her lawyer, has requested the DNA test to be conducted at three specific hospitals.

Iyabo further disclosed that Omowunmi urged her husband’s family to finance the DNA tests, which will also involve a trip to the United States.

According to Iyabo, the family has now consented to these conditions set by Omowunmi for the DNA testing process.

“But you know she has her lawyers. Their family matter is something I do not want to get involved with,” she said.

“I just decided to wade in and tell Wunmi, ‘What about the DNA thing?’ I had to do that with a lot of maturity.

“You have to understand that it is not easy. She is a mother. She is an adult. Someone cannot just come to me and say, ‘Iyabo, get a DNA done for your child’. It kinda sounds funny.

“They also requested that Mohbad’s father needs to get the test done first. He needs to get a court order.

“He also needs to make sure that the test is done in three places, which America is part of. And they have to fund the whole bill. They have also responded that they are ready to do all that.”