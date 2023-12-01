NAF Confirms Helicopter Crash In Port Harcourt, No Death Recorded

A Nigerian Air Force helicopter crashed in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on Friday morning.

Naija News had earlier reported that the helicopter with the number NAF MI-35P crashed at exactly 7.45 am.

The crash happened after it took off for an operation against economic saboteurs in Rivers State.

The development was confirmed by the spokesman of NAF, Edward Gabkwet, in a statement.

He said all those onboard survived, though they sustained “minor injuries”.

The statement reads, “Fortunately, the entire crew of 5 survived the crash with very minor injuries and are currently being attended to at NAF Medical Centre Port Harcourt.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, is currently en route to Port Harcourt to assess the situation for himself, see to the wellbeing of the crew and give further directives.