EFCC Withdraws Money Laundering Charge Against Former Attorney-General

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has withdrawn the “money laundering” charge against the former attorney-general of Lagos state, Olasupo Shasore.

Shasore was arraigned alongside his company, Middlesex Investments Ltd, on a 14-count charge of money laundering before Inyang Ekwo, a judge, in November 2022.

At the court session on Thursday, Bala Sanga, EFCC counsel, told the judge that Lateef Fagbemi, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), has directed the agency via a letter, to withdraw the charge.

Shasore’s counsel, Olawale Akoni, did not oppose the application.

“We will humbly be asking the defendant to be discharged,” Akoni said.

Consequently, the judge granted the application and discharged the defendants.

The AGF’s letter addressed to the EFCC chairman was titled: “RE: Review of All Civil and Criminal Proceedings Between Process and Industrial Developments Ltd (P&ID) and Federal Republic of Nigeria (FRN).”

The letter dated November 23 with reference number DPPA/OLASUPO/345/23 informed the EFCC “that the above charges were being reviewed in the light of recent developments in Process & Industrial Developments Limited vs. The Federal Republic of Nigeria (CL-2018-000182) and The Federal Republic of Nigeria vs. Process & Industrial Developments Limited (CL-2019-000752).