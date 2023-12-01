Army, DSS Arrest ISWAP Leader

The commander of the terrorist group, Islamic State for West African Province ( ISWAP ) in the North Central and North West Zones was apprehended on Friday, by troops working with Department of State Services agents, according to a statement from the military high command.

A statement released by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, disclosed the terrorist leader was apprehended as a result of the military’s commitment to pursue the leaders of terrorist organizations.

Naija News reports that Buba further disclosed that the terrorists’ strongholds were destroyed as a result of airstrikes carried out in the area.

Buba, in the statement, said, “The ongoing military operations continue to decimate the fighting force of the insurgents, terrorists, and violent extremists across the country. Accordingly, their fighting capacity is low and they are on the run.

“Troops are targeting the leadership of these groups to ensure they pose no further threat to the safety and security of citizens. Significantly, on 29 Nov 23, at Tarum Village located on the outside of Bauchi Metropolis in Bauchi State.

“Troops collaborated with personnel of DSS to conduct a sting operation that culminated in the arrest of the leader of ISWAP terrorist group in charge of North Central and North West Zones. He is in custody. Similarly, air interactions have been conducted on several enclaves of these terrorist leaders in the NW and NC zones with much success.”

Buba added that in the previous week, the military had detained 204 people and killed 52 terrorists. He also mentioned 234 freed victims of kidnapping.