‘Sarkin Fulani’ Of Kwara Sentenced To Prison Over Alleged Kidnapping

The Sarkin Fulani of Kwara State, Usman Adamu, has been sentenced to prison over alleged involvement in a kidnapping incident.

Naija News understands that the traditional ruler was punished alongside his alleged accomplices, which include his brother and one Gidaddo Idris, for involvement in the kidnapping of Abubakar Ahmad.

The trio were said to have conspired to engage in kidnapping and were also alleged to have collected a ransom of N1 million before releasing Ahmad after 20 days in captivity.

While delivering judgment on the case on Thursday, Justice Adenike Akinpelu of the Kwara State High Court in Ilorin, stated that the convicts were all in agreement to commit the crime, regardless of whether they were physically present at the scene of the kidnapping. She submitted that the crime was committed in the middle of last year.

She said that the convicts “supposedly arrested their victim claiming that he was a kidnap suspect to extort money from him”.