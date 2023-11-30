‘Pure Falsehood, Benins Did Not Found Lagos’ – Fani-Kayode Tackles Oba Of Benin

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has slammed Oba of Benin, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, over claims that Benins founded Lagos.

Naija News reported that the Oba of Benin, on Sunday evening during a courtesy visit to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos House, Marina, claimed that the Benin Kingdom founded Lagos State.

During the visit, the revered monarch stated that according to history, the modern-day Lagos was founded by Prince Ado, the son of the first Oba of Benin.

Reacting to the monarch’s comment, the Balogun of Eko, Abisoye Oshodi, in a video shared online, said the comment was invalid, stating that the Bini ancestors settled on a small Island called Eko before the creation of Lagos.

In a post via X on Thursday, Fani-Kayode asserted that the claim is false as Yorubas founded Lagos and cautioned those saying that ‘Lagos is no man’s land.’

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain also lauded Oshodi for setting the record straight on the issue.

He said, “Those that claim that the Bini founded Lagos are indulging in historical revisionism and pure falsehood.

“The Bini did NOT found Lagos, the Yoruba did.

“Again those that claim that Lagos is a “no man’s land” are intellectually challenged and hopelessly misinformed. Lagos is NOT a “no-man’s land”, she is Yoruba.

“All the self-serving and revisionist poppycock, Gobellian propaganda, historical abracadabra, nonsensical gobbledegook and disingenuous disinformation being peddled around by aliens, outsiders and non-indgenees about the origins of Lagos, her people and her history must cease forthwith lest the younger generation are misinformed and misled and the people of Lagos are robbed of their true history and identity.

“I am glad to see that the Balogun of Eko, Abisoye Oshodi, has risen to the occassion and sought to set the record straight. Kudos to him!

“I say it again, Lagos was FOUNDED by the Yoruba and she IS Yoruba!

“Facts are sacred and opinion is cheap!”