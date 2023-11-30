I Did Not Authorise Him To Withdraw Cash From The Bank – Commissioner Speaks On Finance Director Robbery Attack

The Commissioner for Education in Cross River State, Senator Stephen Odey, has said that he never approved the ministry’s Director of Finance, Dr Denis Usibe, to withdraw cash from a bank.

Naija News understand that Usibe was shot on Wednesday after suspected robbers in military uniforms trailed him from a bank on Calabar Road into the Ministry of Education premises, adjacent to Governor Bassey Otu’s office, and disposed him of the money, reportedly millions of naira.

However, speaking in a telephone interview with the Daily Post, Odey refuted claims that the money was N30 million as speculated.

He said the money must have been around N500,000, adding that he did not sign any cheque to authorise payment.

The commissioner maintained that he was not informed of any visit to the bank and disclosed that he was with the state governor and his Yache community people at the time the incident happened.

He confirmed that the robbers attacked Usibe within the premises of his ministry as he parked his car.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the finance director, who was rushed to Navy Reference Hospital and later to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, where the bullets were extracted, is said to be stable.