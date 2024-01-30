Cross River: We Are Adequately Prepared For Bye-Elections – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has affirmed its readiness to conduct the bye-elections slated for Saturday in Cross River State.

In an interview with newsmen in Calabar on Tuesday, the Commission’s spokesperson in Cross River, Tonia Nwobi, disclosed that the bye-elections, scheduled for two state constituencies and one federal constituency, will be conducted in 34 polling units across four Local Government Areas of the state.

She elaborated that the elections are scheduled to occur in eight polling units within Akamkpa council area, 11 polling units in Biase, two units in Obanliku, and 13 in Yala local government.

Furthermore, she stated that logistics and security measures have been arranged to guarantee a free, fair, and credible exercise.

She mentioned that no fewer than 100,000 voters are expected to participate in the exercise. Furthermore, she emphasised that INEC staff, rather than ad hoc staff, will be employed for the bye-elections.

“Logistics have been fully mobilised for the exercise. Non-sensitive materials have been distributed while we await the sensitive ones to be brought to the CBN for onward distribution to the various polling units.

“For security, the Inter-Agency Security Committee on Election Security have already met twice and strategised on how to ensure there is no security lapse on the Election Day,” she said.