NDLEA Seizes 2.05 Tons Of Hard Drugs, Arrests Over 200 Suspects In C’River

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA ), on Monday, said that it seized a total of a total of 2.05 tons of hard drugs from drug dealers between January and December 2023.

In a statement on Monday, the state commander of NDLEA in Cross River, Rachel Umebuali, disclosed that the agency also arrested 223 drug dealers in 2023.

Among the hard drugs taken into custody were cannabis, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and psychotropics, the commandant stated. The drug law enforcement agency further revealed that it detained 201 male suspects and 22 females.

Of the substances recovered, 1.64 tons were cannabis, and 3.5 grams, 4.3 grams, 81.9 grams, and 410.24 kg were cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and psychiatric medications.

Naija News reports that Umebuali stated that numerous persons had been charged and convicted. However, she did not specify the number of accused and convicted.

She added that several individuals who were arrested earlier by the narcotic agency had also been released from custody after being found to be innocent by the courts.



Bemoaning the increase in drug usage cases among young people, the narcotics commander named cars and motorcycles as the peddlers’ means of transportation.

She claimed that despite a few apparent difficulties, the command achieved enormous success in 2023.

Umebuali detailed that the agency hopes to improve its performance in the coming year.