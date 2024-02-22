30-Year Old Man Machetes Lover Over Failure To Visit On Valentine’s Day

A 30-year-old man, identified as Amber Ubung, has been arrested by the Cross River State Police Command for allegedly macheting his lover, over failure to show up at his house last Valentine’s Day.

Naija News reports that the state Commissioner of Police, Gyogon Grimah, while parading the suspect on Thursday, told newsmen in Calabar that the incident happened at Okuni in Ikom Local Government Area.

He said Ubung carried out the act when his 25-year-old lover, Blessing Onawu, failed her promise to spend Valentine’s night with him after collecting N7,000 from him to make her hair.

According to the commissioner, the victim and her mother, who sustained injury while attempting to save her, are receiving treatment in different hospitals.

He said, “After waiting and the said lady did not show up, the suspect, Ubung, armed himself with a machete, went to the house of Onawu, attacked and gave her several machete cuts all over her body with the intent to kill her.

“In an attempt by the victim’s mother to rescue her, he used the same machete to inflict injuries on her.

“A team of policemen were mobilised to the scene, and the suspect was arrested with the machete.

“The suspect was transferred to SCID for further investigation and will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.”

While appealing for support from members of the public in the area of information sharing to tackle crime, Grimah said that the police command would continue to do its best to maintain peace and order.