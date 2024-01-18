One Dead As Cross River Records Lassa Fever Outbreak

The Cross River State Ministry of Health has raised an alarm regarding an outbreak of Lassa fever, leading to one fatality in the Ejah Community of Osupong Ward 1, Obubra Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement released on Thursday and signed by the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Egbe Ayuk, citizens were informed of the outbreak, which was confirmed through an investigation into the deceased, establishing that the cause of death was Lassa fever.

The statement reads: “This is to notify the public of Lassa fever outbreak in Ejah Community of Osupong Ward 1, Obubra LGA.

“Investigation has been concluded today (Wednesday), and details of the deceased, a resident of Obubra, gotten from Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki, Ebony State—confirmed he died of Lassa fever.

“We have consequently activated the Cross River State Emergency Operation Centre.

“The State Rapid Response Team will be going to Obubra on Thursday to join the LGA team to ensure: contact tracing, line listing, and decontamination of affected premises.

Story continues below advertisement

“Also, awareness creation and risk communication, as well as mobilisation of Lassa fever commodities, consumables, and personal protective equipment to General Hospital Obubra and other locations, have been activated,” Ayuk stated.