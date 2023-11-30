Civilians Have Right To Record You On Duty, Rivers Police Informs Officers

The Rivers State Police Command has conveyed a clear message to its personnel, emphasizing that civilians have the right to film them while they are engaged in their official duties.

The directive also underscores that police officers should not impede civilians from recording their activities and should maintain a professional demeanour in such situations.

This announcement was made through the official social media account of the Rivers Police, featuring a photograph of the Commissioner of Police in the state, Tunji Disu, on Wednesday.

The communication serves as a reminder to both officers and the public regarding the rights and expectations surrounding the filming of police activities.

It wrote, “To The Officers and Men of Rivers State Police Command please note that Civilians have every right to record you on video. Don’t be camera shy; smile while they’re recording you, but be professional while discharging your duty.”

The announcement has sparked reactions from Nigerians on various social media platforms. Many have praised the Commissioner of Police (CP) for initiating a reorientation of police officers, while others have called for a meeting between the leadership and the officers.

Concerns have been raised, particularly by the youth, about ongoing incidents of brutality and harassment by security agents, with a specific focus on the police.

The issue of police brutality gained significant attention in 2020 when Nigerian youths staged protests against the actions of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which was notorious for inflicting brutality on innocent civilians.