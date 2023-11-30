Tinubu Confirms Adepoju As Substantive Immigration Boss

President Bola Tinubu has confirmed the appointment of Caroline Wuraola Adepoju as the substantive Comptroller General (CG) of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).

She made this known to the staff of the Immigration service during the Comptroller General’s parade on Wednesday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Adepoju, who was appointed the acting CG when the tenure of the former acting CG, Isah Jere, expired on May 29, revealed that the date for the decoration would soon be announced.

“You may also wish to know that through the grace of God and by the benevolence of the present government, I have been confirmed as a substantive Comptroller General of Immigration,” a statement by the Public Relations Unit of the Service quoted her as saying.

The new CG also said some top management team members who took part in a promotion exam have been elevated to the ranks of Deputy Comptrollers General, adding that the date of their decoration will also be announced soon.

Adepoju also called on officers to observe a minute of silence in honour of members of the service who died some weeks ago in the line of duty, praying that the Almighty God rest their souls.

Story continues below advertisement

She also appreciated all officers and men for the support given to the NIS leadership. She particularly thanked the top management team, Zonal Coordinators, State Comptrollers and Passport Officers both at home and in the diaspora.