Three Students Shot At Secondary School 500 meters From Wike’s House

Three students have been shot at Lifecamp Government Secondary School, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A source that spoke with Daily Post said the incident happened on Thursday within the school premises.

The incident occurred 500 meters away from the residence of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

According to the source, the gun violence in the school is becoming a yearly routine.

He said, “Bad boys came to school with guns to fight, three students were shot and police came late.

“I don’t know if you can raise awareness about this issue, this shouldn’t be happening in the heart of Abuja by small children and nobody is doing or saying anything. It seems to be a trend every year something deadly must happen in that school.

“Blood everywhere, parents crying like babies.