Bandits Kidnap Eight In Fresh Attack In Kaduna Community

At least eight people were kidnapped in a recent invasion by bandits in the Dan-Honu II community in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Naija News learnt that among those whisked away by the assailants were a newlywed couple and the Imam of the community mosque, along with his wife and three children, including an infant.

According to reports, the bandits, numbering around 10, arrived at the community at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, armed with AK-47 rifles and other dangerous weapons. They were reportedly dressed in black, with one wearing a mask.

“A resident of the area who is known as Alhaji Mohammed, escaped the abduction by the whiskers; the bandits started by picking the Imam and his family, whom they met outside the community Juma’at Mosque, before proceeding to a four-flat compound where they picked the new couple,” Daily Post quoted a source as saying.

According to him, the bandits, upon arriving in the community, started banging on the door of Mohammed and broke the window, bringing the couple out through the broken window.

The source further explained that the Imam, Malam Suleiman, and his neighbour, Malam Musa, who were abducted while they were relaxing with Arabian tea outside the mosque premises, escaped while the bandits were leading them out of the community into the bush.

Also, the new wife, who was said to have recently undergone surgery, was abandoned in the bush by the kidnappers when she could not cope with the pace of their trekking in the bush.

It was gathered that the Imam’s wife was also let go when her baby’s cry almost exposed the bandits to vigilantes around Kakura.

However, the new husband, Ibrahim, and two of the Imam’s children, 15-year-old Abba and his younger brother, were eventually abducted by the bandits.

As of the time of filing this report, the family has not been contacted by the abductors.

Imam Suleiman recounted that two of the seven bandits were armed with AK-47 rifles, while the others carried axes, machetes, and sticks.

Confirming the attack, the Kaduna State Police Command’s PPRO, ASP Mansur Hassan, told journalists that the command is still investigating the incident.