APC Gives Fresh Appointments To Bisi Akande, Gbajabiamila, Indimi, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Others (Full List)

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has named some of its stalwarts as chairmen and members of its standing committees.

According to a statement signed by the party’s National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, the listed names were appointed into Standing Committees on Establishment, Finance, Publicity, Intergovernmental, Conflict and Reconciliation.

Naija News reports that some of those named include Chief Bisi Akande who chairs the Conflict and Reconciliation Committee with Aminu Masari as the deputy chairman and Nkem Okeke as the secretary.

Similarly, Uguru Matthew Ofoke was named as the chairman of the APC Finance Committee while members include the Chairman and founder of BUA Cement, Abdulsamad Rabiu, chairman of Oriental Energy Resources, Mohammed Indimi; Chairman of Bet9ja, Kunle Soname; Tein Jack Rich and others.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; Minister of Finance and Co-ordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun; Governor Hope Uzodimma; James Faleke, Solomon Adeola, and Femi Pedro were also listed as members of the finance committee.

The Publicity Committee is chaired by Felix Morka while Minister of Information and Strategy, Muhammad Idris; Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, among others are members of the committee.

The statement said the Standing Committees would be inaugurated on Wednesday, 6 December, 2023 at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja.

See the full list below.