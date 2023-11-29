‘Where Are The Savings From Subsidy’ – Sowore Challenges Tinubu To Give Account Of Funds

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) at the 2023 presidential election, Omoyele Sowore , has asked President Bola Tinubu to give account of the funds that the government saved from the removal of fuel subsidy.

Making this call in a tweet via his official X handle on Wednesday, Sowore alleged that President Tinubu had promised that his government would save trillions of Naira from the recent removal of fuel subsidy.

“The @officialabat claimed his govt will be saving trillions of Naira from removal of subsidy, where are the savings, he met the Naira at around N600 to a $, today it is N1,300. @Mbuhari killed Nigeria, Tinubu came to bury it!” tweet by Sowore read.

Naija News recalls that Tinubu on assumption of office as the country’s president, immediately removed fuel subsidies. The government’s decision sparked an unprecedented rise in the pump price of fuel, with fuel price going up from N189 per litre to over N600 which it currently sells.

Meanwhile, Sowore, on Wednesday demanded the release of a Nigerian woman, Rhoda Jatau, standing trial in Bauchi State for condemning the killers of Deborah Samuel.

Sowore called for the release of Jatau, insisting there is no basis for persecuting her when nothing has been done to the murderers of Deborah Samuel.