Mohbad: Naira Marley, Sam Larry Make First Public Appearance After Release From Detention (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, known as Naira Marley, and show promoter, Sam Larry, have made their first public appearance since their release from police detention.

Naija News reports that the duo were released two weeks ago by the Lagos Police Command after meeting their bail conditions in the investigation into the death of a famous singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

In a viral video seen on Wednesday, Naira Marley and Sam Larry were seen strolling and reuniting with Marley’s signee, Zinoleesky, after their release from police custody.

Recall that Naira Marley, Sam Larry and two others were arraigned on October 6 and remanded over their alleged involvement in the death of former Marlian Music signee Mohbad.

However, a Magistrate Court in Yaba, Lagos State, on Monday, November 6, granted the Marlian Music boss and Sam Larry bail in the sum of N20 million.

The Magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun, ordered the duo to submit their international passports as part of their bail conditions and directed them to make weekly appearances at the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Panti.

On September 12 2023, MohBad died in Lagos at the age of 27. The nurse who administered a Tetanus vaccine to him was arrested and found to be an unlicensed nurse on September 19 2023, by the Lagos Police Command.

Story continues below advertisement

See the video below.