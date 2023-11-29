Lagos Govt Reacts As Boy Brags About Raping Girl in Viral Video

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has responded to a viral video of a boy boasting to his friends about raping a girl.

In the video, which gained reactions on Tuesday, November 28, the boy was heard narrating how the girl refused to have sex with him and told him she was afraid of getting pregnant.

Despite the no-consent approval from the unknown girl, he detailed how he held onto the girl and forcefully had sex with her.

Reacting to the video, the agency ordered a search for the boy and urged the public to provide any relevant information about the incident and the boy’s whereabouts.

The agency, via its official X handle on Tuesday, called on the public to report any information related to the incident through its toll-free hotline or social media platforms.

The agency wrote: “Trigger Warning. Our attention has been drawn to this video. If anyone has any information as to where this happened, kindly get in touch with us immediately.

“Please use our toll-free hotline or send us a direct message through our social media platforms.”

