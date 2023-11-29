2024 Budget: Tinubu Speaks On January-To-December Implementation Cycle

⁣President Bola Tinubu has vowed that his administration will stick with the January-December implementation cycle laid down by the former President, Muhammadu Buhari-led government. ⁣

The President stated this when he presented the N27.5 trillion 2024 budget proposal to a joint session of the 10th National Assembly in Abuja.

The 2024 budget presentation is the first since assuming office exactly six months ago.

Speaking at the national assembly, he said, “Our goal is to ensure that the Approbation Act comes into effect on January 1, 2024.”

Tinubu spotlighted national security, local job creation, and poverty reduction as the top priorities of the 2024 Appropriation Bill which he called the ‘Budget of Renewed Hope.’ ⁣

This was as he said the administration is targeting a 3.76 per cent economic growth in the next fiscal year. ⁣

He further stated, “A critical focus of this budget and the medium-term expenditure framework is Nigeria’s commitment to a greener future…We expect the economy to grow by a minimum of 3.76 per cent, above the forecasted world average. Inflation is expected to moderate to 21.4 per cent in 2024.”