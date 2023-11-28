Shettima Called Me After The Election, Said He Respects My Decision To Leave Tinubu – Bwala

Daniel Bwala, spokesperson for the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council, has said that he does not regret leaving President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking in an interview with The PUNCH, he explained that he did not leave the president because of a personal issue but due to the Muslim-Muslim ticked fielded by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He argued that the decision does not protect the unity of Nigeria.

Speaking further, the PDP chieftain disclosed that after the election, the vice president, Kashim Shettima gave him a call and told him that he respect his decision to leave the party.

He said the Vice President begged him to support the emergence of Godswill Akpabio as the Senate president.

Bwala said, “I have no regrets till tomorrow because my decision to leave him was not based on personal issues like I am against him. I left because he decided for a Muslim Muslim ticket which I believe till tomorrow morning, a conviction I hold that the decision does not protect the unity of Nigeria and I have no regret for taking that decision even those whom I took this decision against, they respect me.

“Then somebody who thought the vice president, Senator Kashim Shettima who was elected would feel bad but very surprisingly, after the election, I got a call from the Vice President. And I respect that forever. The Vice President said he respected my rights and the decision I made but he felt that being my former governor I should have known that he does not tend to make the government a one-sided government he spoke at length and then proceeded to say I call you because I need your support to bring to bear that conviction that you have. I want you to support the emergence of Senator Godswill Akpabio who is a Christian. So I felt if he came back to say he wanted me to support Akpabio so that we could have a balancing government that confirmed that my conviction was right.

“They did that for the necessity of winning, but he respected my rights and that’s why he reached back to me. You cannot say I should regret that. So I have never come across anybody who says that the decision I’ve made is bad.”