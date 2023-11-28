Reps To Mandate NYSC To Produce Brochure In Braille For Visually Impaired Graduates

The National Youth Service Corps booklet will be provided in braille to camps around the nation, according to a statement from the House of Representatives .

It stated that this is being done to safeguard the rights of those who are disabled.

Naija News reports that the House also vowed to protect and promote the dignity and rights of people with disabilities.

At the release of the simplified and translated version of the 2018 Disability Act on Monday in Abuja, Mr. Bashiru Dawodu, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on PWDs, revealed this.

This was revealed on Monday in Abuja during the release of the translated and streamlined version of the 2018 Disability Act by Mr. Bashiru Dawodu, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on PWDs.

Dawodu highlighted that “A gentleman translated the NYSC manual into braille. This is the type of amazing resources we have in the community, for somebody to do that. So, we are going to push that and ensure the orientation camp has that.

“The House will stand up for you, we will ensure your rights and dignity are protected to keep hope alive.”

Story continues below advertisement

He said the House was concerned that sign language was not being used in plenaries, but Speaker Tajudeen Abbas granted their request, making it the first in Nigeria.