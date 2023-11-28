England To Prevent Man United’s Kobbie Mainoo From Playing For Ghana

Football authorities in England have reportedly put measures in place to ensure that Kobbie Mainoo doesn’t play for the Black Stars of Ghana.

Kobbie Mainoo attracted the attention of football enthusiasts across the world when he played a prominent role in Manchester United‘s 3-0 win over Everton last weekend.

Mainoo who is currently 18-year-old was born to Ghanaian parents in Stockport, Greater Manchester. He started developing his football skills at Manchester United football academy as a child and got his first professional contract at Old Trafford in 2022.

The youngster has been so good that he has already represented England’s under-19 team in the Marbella Cup which England won after thrashing Mexico 7-1. He provided two assists in the game.

Kobbie Mainoo followed Manchester United on their pre-season tour earlier this year but couldn’t start the season with the senior team due to an injury.

Before then, the Ghanaian-born midfielder made his senior team debut for Manchester United on January 10, 2023, when he started in United’s 3-0 EFL Cup win over Charlton Athletic.

Mainoo made his Premier League debut for Manchester United as a substitute against Leicester City on February 19, 2023. The game ended in a 3-0 win.

But Mainoo’s performance that blew the minds of most football enthusiasts away was his performance against Everton at St. James Park as he paired with Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes in the midfied for over 70 minutes to give United a resounding victory.

Coach Erik ten Hag replaced the youngster in the 72nd minute and the youngster was applauded by fans and his teammates for his impressive showing.

After the game, reports in England claimed that the head coach of the Three Lions of England, Gareth Southgate, has started talks with the representatives of the player to ensure that he is tied to the country.

Reports claimed that the English FA has started making plans to fast-track Kobbie Mainoo’s promotion to England’s under-21 team, from there, he would be moved to the Three Lions of England which might not come until after the Euro 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

Until Mainoo plays at least three times for the Three Lions of England, he will remain eligible to play for Ghana, based on FIFA rules.