Elon Musk Visits Israel Amid Ongoing War With Hamas

Renowned tech magnate, Elon Musk, has expressed concern for Israel in the battle against Hamas while on a visit to Israel.

Naija News reports that Musk, during his visit, toured a few southern Israeli villages that were among the most severely impacted by the October 7 Hamas attack alongside Netanyahu.

After being accused of inciting antisemitism on his social networking site X, Musk travelled to Israel on Monday to meet with Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, other authorities, victims of the October 7 Hamas attack, and the relatives of the hostages.

At a meeting on Monday, Elon Musk and Benjamin Netanyahu viewed video of Hamas atrocities on October 7.

Musk was shown the atrocities committed by members of the Hamas sect, which saw militants storm the neighbourhood and about twenty others.

Musk described the encounter as “jarring.” He added that the terrorists in the video seemed to be experiencing “joy,” which affected him.

“The rebuttal is often made that well, you know, Israel has killed civilians also in Gaza, But there’s an important difference here, which is that Israel tries to avoid killing civilians, doing everything it can to avoid killing civilians. And, you know, there’s no sort of joy expressed,” Musk said.