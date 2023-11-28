Breaking: Appeal Court Affirms Kefas Agbu As Taraba Governor

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 2023 gubernatorial election in Taraba State, Kefas Agbu, has been affirmed as the elected governor of the state by the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja.

The appellate court while delivering judgment on Tuesday dismissed the appeal filed by Muhammad Yahaya and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for being defective.

Peter Affen, who delivered the lead judgment, faulted the appellants for transmitting an incomplete record of appeal which cannot be heard.

Agbu had polled 257,926 votes to defeat Yahaya who got 202,277 votes in the election.

Yahaya and his party challenged the result and asked the tribunal to nullify Agbu’s victory on the grounds that the election was marred by non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

They also alleged that Agbu did not get the majority of lawful votes cast.

However, the tribunal led by G.A Sunmonu held that the petitioners failed to prove their allegations.

The NNPP and its candidate went further to appeal the tribunal’s judgment.

However, the appellate court dismissed the appeal for lacking merit.