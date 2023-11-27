Wike’s Administration Lists Kidnapping Hotspots In Abuja

The Nyesom Wike-led Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has listed area councils that are worst hit by kidnapping.

The Director of Administration and Finance, FCTA Security Services Department, Ebele Molokwu, named Bwari, Kuje, and Abaji as hotspots for abduction.

Naija News reports that Molokwu made this known during the end-of-the-year media briefing on the department’s activities.

According to the Director, major kidnapping incidents in the territory were usually from those councils, even though there are some isolated cases in the other area councils.

She stated that the closeness of the councils to states notorious for kidnapping enables the bandits to escape quickly when they strike in Abuja.

Molokwu said the Administration was determined to check both kidnapping and one-chance syndicates in the territory.

On his part, the Director of the Department, Adamu Gwary, said the security committee had been divided into two: the kinetic, which is made up of core security agencies, and the non-kinetic, which involves the traditional rulers and other relevant stakeholders.

He said in the restructured security committee, the FCTA now involves traditional rulers in a non-kinetic approach, where the district heads meet regularly with the village heads and convey the decision reached at the meeting with the graded chiefs through the Ona of Abaji.