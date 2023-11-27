West Ham “Working Hard” To Sign Zaidu Sanusi

English Premier League club, West Ham United, have prioritized the signing of Super Eagles of Nigeria left-back, Zaidu Sanusi in the forthcoming January transfer window.

West Ham United believe that Zaidu Sanusi could be a suitable replacement for their veteran defender Aaron Cresswell who has been at the club since 2014 and could leave the club at the end of this season.

Cresswell was very close to leaving the London-based club during last summer’s transfer window. Fortunately, Coach David Moyes was able to convince the 33-year-old defender to remain at the club.

Former Chelsea player, Emerson was seen as Cresswell’s successor but ever since he arrived at West Ham, he has not been able to meet expectations. Hence, coach David Moyes was an upgrade in that department.

According to TEAMtalk, Zaidu Sanusi is seen as a more reliable option in that department and the club has started working in the background to secure his signature in January.

The 26-year-old Nigeria international, who previously played for an unknown Portuguese team Santa Clara, has seven goals in 118 games for Porto since he moved to the club in 2020.

Since making his international debut for Nigeria in 2020, he has earned 15 caps for the Super Eagles.

“We’ve had it confirmed to us that Hammers scouts have been working hard on several potential options and one of those who has impressed is Porto’s Zaidu Sanusi,” TEAMtalk wrote.

“The Nigerian international, who has been with Porto since 2020, has been watched closely by West Ham including technical director Tim Steidten – who has appreciated the player for a long time.

“Sanusi has just returned to action following injury but has featured in Porto’s last two games and the Londoners were understood to be present.”