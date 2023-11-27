‘We Dont Have Accredited Agents’ – Police Give Directives On Petitions Or Complaints Submission

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has urged Nigerians to report their petitions directly at the police stations, stating that the force does not use agents in processing petitions.

Naija News reports that Adedjobi issued the warning in a statement made available on his official X handle.

He expressed worries that Nigerians were now seeking the help of unscrupulous and dubious elements to process their written complaints and petitions.

According to Adejobi, the agents’ actions had hindered petitioners from getting the justice they deserved.

“It has been observed that many Nigerians seek the help and services of some unscrupulous and dubious elements in processing written complaints or petitions, which has hindered the smooth attention such petitions deserve and denied many justice. The Nigeria Police does not have agents to take and process petitions from Nigerians,” Adejobi said.

Stating that the actions of such agents were improper and unacceptable, the police spokesman urged Nigerians to drop their petitions directly at the police station, adding that there are no special treatments or bureaucracies on petitions.

“These elements charge and dupe people of huge amounts under the pretence of processing their complaints with such monies and denting the image of the Police and our Senior Officers. This is improper and unacceptable. Nigerians are hereby urged to always drop petitions to our offices as normal correspondence, as there are no special treatments, or administrative bureaucracies on petitions. The public is urged to expose and report anyone who is fond of doing that via our published complaint platforms. We condemn this in its totality and will do everything possible to curb such, and whoever caught in that dirty deal will face the full wrath of the law,” he added.