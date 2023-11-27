UEFA Champions League Tuesday And Wednesday Fixtures, Kick-Off Time

The 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League campaign will resume on Tuesday, November 28, across Europe with some mouth-watering encounters as usual.

The Champions League group stage is critical as all the clubs involved have two games each to complete the round. Some teams have already sealed their place in round 16, while some already know they stand no chance of moving to the next round of the competition.

However, such clubs would have to fight for pride and a place in the Europa League through the last two games of the Champions League campaign.

Below is the current state of the 2023-2024 Champions League group stage:

Group A

Bayern Munich (12 points)

Copenhagen (4 points)

Galatasaray (4 points)

Manchester United (3 points)

Group B

Arsenal (9 points)

PSV (5 points)

Lens (5 points)

Sevilla (2 points)

Group C

Real Madrid (12 points)

Napoli (7 points)

Braga (3 points)

Union Berlin (1 point)

Group D

Real Sociedad (10 points)

Inter Milan (10 points)

RB Salzburg (3 points)

Benfica (0 point)

Group E

Atletico Madrid (8 points)

Lazio (7 points)

Feyenoord (6 points)

Celtic (1 point)

Group F

Borussia Dortmund (7 points)

Paris Saint-Germain (6 points)

AC Milan (5 points)

Newcastle United (4 points)

Group G

Manchester City (12 points)

RB Leipzig (9 points

Crvena Zvezda (1 point)

Young Boys (1 point)

Group H

Barcelona (9 points)

Porto (9 points)

Shakhtar Donetsk (6 points)

Antwerp (0 point)

Below are the UEFA Champions League matchday five fixtures and kick-off time:

Tuesday, 27th November 2023

SS Lazio v Celtic (6:45 p.m.)

Shakhtar Donetsk v Antwerp (6:45 p.m.)

Feyenoord v Atlético Madrid (9:00 p.m.)

Paris Saint-Germain v Newcastle United (9:00 p.m.)

AC Milan v Borussia Dortmund (9:00 p.m.)

Manchester City v RB Leipzig (9:00 p.m.)

BSC Young Boys v Crvena Zvezda (9:00 p.m.)

FC Barcelona v FC Porto (9:00 p.m.)

Wednesday, 28th November 2023

Galatasaray v Manchester United (6:45 p.m.)

Sevilla FC v PSV (6:45 p.m.)

FC Bayern Munich v FC Copenhagen (9:00 p.m.)

Arsenal v RC Lens (9:00 p.m.)

Real Madrid v Napoli (9:00 p.m.)

SC Braga v FC Union Berlin (9:00 p.m.)

Benfica v Inter Milan (9:00 p.m.)

Real Sociedad v Red Bull Salzburg (9:00 p.m.)