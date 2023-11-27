Police Inspector Killed In Kebbi Road Crash

An Inspector under the Kebbi Police Command, Sa’idu Idiya, has lost his life in a lone accident following a tyre burst on Koko-Jega road in Kebbi.

The incident was confirmed in a statement released by the spokesperson of the command, Nafi’u Abubakar.

He said, “On 25/11/2023 at about 1000HRS, there was a lone fatal motor vehicle accident along Koko/Jega road, involving a Police Toyota Land Cruiser with REG. NO. 5465D.

“The vehicle was conveying a team of policemen led by AC CID, Kebbi Police Command, ACP Suleiman Sade and nine others, while on their way to visit a scene of crime at Kendawa village, Dutsinmari District of Koko/Besse Local Government Area.”

It was revealed that the Inspector, on reaching the NNPC area at Koko, one of the rear tires of the vehicle burst, and it somersaulted three times into the nearby bush.

The spokesman said, “The scene of the accident was immediately visited by a team of Policemen from Koko Division and evacuated the victims to General Hospital Koko for treatment, where one Inspector Sa’idu Idiya of the SCID died as confirmed by a Medical Doctor.”

Abubakar added that the corpse, alongside the remaining victims, was later transferred to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Birnin Kebbi, for further treatment.

The PPRO prayed for the gentle soul of the late Idiya to continue to rest in Jannatul Firdaus.

The deceased was later buried according to Islamic injunction.