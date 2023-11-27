Man Bags 14 Year Jail Term For Rape In Edo

After being found guilty of rape, assault, and conspiracy as applicable under the Edo State Criminal Code Law, one Dele Eric was sentenced to 14 years in prison without the possibility of a fine by the Chief Magistrate (Special Grade) of the Magistrates’ Court in Igarra, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, Nosa Musoe.

Naija News reports that after the victim resisted, Eric and three other people—two of whom are still at large—were accused of cutting her with a machete in Ikpeshi.

In addition, Eric was charged with ejaculating and masturbating in the victim’s mouth and face, who is reportedly a person living with disability.

According to reports, one of the accused is mentally ill and cannot stand trial.

Eric was convicted after being arraigned on charge number MIG/23/2020 and was prosecuted by Inspector Obaze Samuel of the Nigerian Police’s Igarra Area Command.

Meanwhile, Thirty-three internet fraudsters arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Oyo and Ogun states have been convicted and jailed.

The anti-graft agency revealed the 33 fraudsters were jailed by Justices Ladiran Akintola, Adebukola Olajide, and M.O. Ishola of the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan; Justice B.B. Adebowale of the Ogun State High Court sitting in Abeokuta; and Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, Oyo State.