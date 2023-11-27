Court Jails 33 Internet Fraudsters In Ogun, Oyo

Thirty-three internet fraudsters arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ) in Oyo and Ogun states have been convicted and jailed.

The anti-graft agency revealed the 33 fraudsters were jailed by Justices Ladiran Akintola, Adebukola Olajide, and M.O. Ishola of the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan; Justice B.B. Adebowale of the Ogun State High Court sitting in Abeokuta; and Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Naija News reports that the convicted cyber criminals were arraigned on one-count separate charges bordering on cybercrimes.

“That you, Opaleye Ramadan Olanrewaju ‘M’, on or about 4th February 2020, at Ibadan, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud one Micheal via your instagram account Catherine falsely represented yourself as Catherine a white woman from the United States of America which representation you knew to be false, thereby committed the offence of Personation contrary to Section 484 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 38, Laws of Oyo State, 2000,” the lone-count separate charges read.

The courts ordered that the convicts restitute their various victims and forfeit all items recovered from them to the Federal Government of Nigeria, including eight exotic vehicles, after they pleaded “guilty” to the charge

Story continues below advertisement

The Anti graft agency further detailed that investigations showed that they were involved in different cases of internet-related crimes.

