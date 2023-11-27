Israel DMW, Bolanle, Tiwa Savage, Basketmouth, Other Nigerian Celebs With High-Profile Marriage Breakups

The Nigerian entertainment scene has witnessed its fair share of high-profile celebrity divorces that left fans bewildered and sparked intense discussions across social media platforms.

These breakups, often fueled by the pressures of fame and public scrutiny, have raised questions about the challenges faced by celebrities in sustaining lasting relationships amidst their demanding careers.

Here’s a closer look at some Nigerian celebrities whose failed marriages made headlines and captured the attention of fans:

Israel DMW and Sheila Courage

Israel DMW, the logistics manager for Nigerian singer Davido, shocked the public when he announced the end of his one-year marriage to Sheila Courage. Allegations of Sheila marrying him for fame and material gains surfaced, leading to their separation.

Bolanle Ninalowo and Bunmi

Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo and his wife, Bunmi, parted ways after 17 years of marriage. The actor, known for his roles in popular movies, announced the breakup on his Instagram page, stating that it was the best decision for both parties.

Singer BRed and Faith Johnson

Adebayo Adeleke, popularly known as BRed and cousin to Davido, faced a publicized breakup with his wife, Faith Johnson. The couple, who claimed to be married, had a son together but separated amidst allegations of abuse and infidelity.

Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade

Nollywood stars Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade, whose grand wedding was televised in 2015, shocked fans with their separation. Gbenro publicly criticized Osas’s parenting style in 2019, and after months of speculation, they confirmed their divorce.

Bukola Awoyemi (Arugba) and Damola Olatunji

Nollywood actress Bukola Awoyemi, professionally known as Arugba, officially announced her separation from actor Damola Olatunji. The couple, blessed with a set of twins, faced rumours of infidelity before confirming their split.

Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz

The beloved Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and Nigerian rapper JJC Skillz, known for their seemingly perfect union, shocked fans when JJC Skillz announced the end of their six-year marriage. The couple had welcomed twins in 2018.

Tiwa Savage and Tee Billz

The high-profile marriage between singer Tiwa Savage and manager Tunji “Tee Billz” Balogun ended in 2016 amidst allegations of infidelity and substance abuse. The messy divorce proceedings garnered widespread attention on social media.

Blossom Chukwujekwu and Maureen Esisi

Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu’s split from Maureen Esisi in 2019 was one of the most shocking separations. Despite showcasing a seemingly happy marriage on social media, the couple chose to stay silent about the reasons behind their breakup.

Mofe Duncan and Jessica Kakkad

Actor Mofe Duncan and Jessica Kakkad discreetly ended their marriage in 2019. The actor revealed the separation on Instagram, emphasizing maintaining an amicable relationship with Jessica and her family.

Damilola Adegbite and Chris Attoh

Nollywood stars Damilola Adegbite and Chris Attoh, who had a beautiful love story, divorced in 2017 after unfollowing each other on Instagram. Attoh finally confirmed the separation, putting an end to months of speculation.

Paul Okoye and Anita

Paul Okoye, part of the PSquare twin group, and his wife Anita Isama faced a highly publicized split in 2021. Anita filed for divorce, citing infidelity, a fake separation, absent parenting, fraud, and other challenging situations as the reasons behind their seven-year marriage breakdown.

Tonto and Churchill

In 2014, Churchill and Tonto Dikeh met at Escape Nightclub in Lagos during the birthday party of Churchill’s brother. After six months of dating, Dikeh became pregnant, and they tied the knot on August 29, 2015, in her hometown Rumukani, Rivers State. However, just two years into their marriage, rumours of domestic violence and extramarital affairs led to their split, resulting in a highly publicized and contentious divorce marked by social media exchanges.

Nedu Wazobia and Uzoamaka Ohiri

Popular OAP Nedu married Uzoamaka Ohiri in 2013, but their marriage ended in 2018. The estranged couple has three children together. Nedu claimed his marriage had been dissolved, but his estranged wife has said otherwise and has challenged him to produce the divorce papers.

Basketmouth and Elsie

Nigerian comedian Bright Okpocha, widely known as Basketmouth, married Elsie Uzoma Okpocha in 2010, and they have two children, Janelle and Jason Okpocha. However, Basketmouth announced his separation from Elsie Okpocha, his wife of 12 years, through an Instagram post in December 2022. In the post, he expressed his commitment to peaceful co-parenting with his wife as they jointly care for their children.

Story continues below advertisement

These failed celebrity marriages not only broke the internet but also shed light on the complexities faced by individuals in the spotlight when it comes to maintaining successful relationships.