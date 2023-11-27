Gunmen Kill Policemen, Civilian In Imo

On Monday, two police officers and a civilian were killed at Ahiara Junction in Ahiazu Mbaise local government area of Imo state.



The attack happened as the recently appointed Commissioner of Police in Imo, Danjuma Aboki, visited his men in Mbaise.

Sources told Punch newspaper that the gunmen started shooting at the uniformed police officers as soon as they arrived. In the process, they instantly killed two police officers and a bystander with a stray bullet.

“Two policemen have been killed now at Ahiara Junction. On arrival, the gunmen opened fire at the direction of the policemen and killed two on the spot. A stray bullet also hit a young man, and he died on the spot. The video clips of the lifeless bodies of the victims are circulating online. This is very unfortunate,” a source told Punch Newspaper.

Naija News reports that the state police spokesman, Henry Okoye, confirmed the development, stating that the command had launched a search for the evading attackers.

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, Commander 34 Artillery Brigade and Joint Task Force operatives are combing the scene of the crime for evidence that will possibly lead to the arrest of hoodlums responsible for the attack and killing of two policemen at Ahaira Junction, in Ahaizu Mbaise LGA of Imo State,” Okoye said.