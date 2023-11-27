Funso Doherty Demands Investigation Into N200 Million Awarded To Fund Sanwo-Olu’s Election Litigation

The governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2023 governorship election in Lagos State, Funso Doherty , has called for an urgent investigation into the N200,000,000 earmarked for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s election litigation.

Making this call in another open letter written to the state government, Doherty suggested that an independent investigator be appointed to examine the specific matter and report the findings to the public.

“Our attention has been drawn to four awards from the Ministry of Justice in January 2023 totaling N200 million to four law firms in respect of personal legal representation for you Mr Governor, in a partisan political matter. In light of this obvious irregularity of such award, and the apparent involvement of the Justice Ministry, I hereby suggest that an independent special investigator be appointed to examine this specific matter and report findings to the public,” the open letter by Mr Doherty read.

Naija News recalls that the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivhor, had earlier accused the state government of spending taxpayers’ money to fund his personal election litigation.

Gbadebo, in a post via X, asserted that Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat and the Independent National Electoral Commission were taken to court and not the Lagos State government.

He slammed Sanwo-Olu over the inability to take up the legal bills and questioned why he would fund the legal issue with citizens’ taxes.