Edeoga: Four Dangerous Things Will Happen If Supreme Court Fails To Overturn Appeal Court Verdict – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has warned that four dangerous things will happen if the Supreme Court fails to overturn the verdict of the Appeal Court which dismissed the appeal of its governorship candidate in Enugu State, Chijioke Edeoga.

The party insisted that the various ruling of the election tribunals and the Court of Appeal against its gubernatorial candidate do not reflect the electoral position of the people of the state.

The party noted that the tribunal and the Appeal court did not consider its evidences.

Speaking via a statement signed by the party’s National Secretary, Mallam Umar Farouk, LP listed four things that would happen if the Appeal Court verdict is not dismissed.

The statement reads in part, “In Enugu state, we need to remind Nigerians and all lovers of democracy that the Labour Party won 2 of the three Senate seats, Seven of the Eight House of Representatives seats, and 14 majority of the 24 state House of Assembly seats but INEC and Judiciary are trying to give the governorship to another party.

“Our position is that if this stands at the Supreme Court, four major and dangerous things will happen: the will and desire of Enugu people as demonstrated in their voting pattern on March 8 will be undermined, forgery of the NYSC certificate and indeed other certificates will be legalized, NYSC as a credible national institution in the country will be destroyed and the military who oversees the NYSC as a paramilitary body will be dented.

“Our Appeal therefore is for the Apex Court to look judiciously at all the evidence and the law in the Enugu case and do Justice and nothing short of that.”