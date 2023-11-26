‘Wrongly Arrested Suspect’ Dies In Police Custody After Alleged Torture

One Seyi Oduyiga has reportedly died due to alleged torture by the Ogun State Police Command while in their custody.

Reports made available to journalists by one of the deceased’s family members claimed that Oduyiga was arrested during a police raid on November 18th at around 5:00 pm while he was charging his phone.

He and others were taken to Awolowo police station in Sagamu, where he was accused of being involved in cultism.

Daily Post, however, quoted sources in the area to have said that other suspected cultists arrested by the police denied that Oduyiga was involved in any cult activities.

After being taken to the police headquarters in Eleweran three days after his arrest, his family was informed of his death.

Despite their attempts to see him earlier, the officers reportedly rebuffed them. The deceased’s sister, Mary Oduyiga, is calling for justice to be served.

“We pleaded for his release, but they did not release him. They released the other person arrested, stating that the other one would be released because he did not have tattoos on his body. Seyi was denied bail. He was arrested on Saturday evening, and we went back there on Sunday and were told that Inspector Raji was the IPO. They asked us to come back on Monday; the family representatives did not see the IPO on Monday; they said he had stepped out.

“Seyi was begging to be released since he had not committed any offence. My brother, who was there, said the IPO threatened to ensure he made him suffer; the IPO threatened that he must be taken to Headquarters Eleweran and was eventually taken there on Tuesday.

“I was living in Ibadan; I had to come to Abeokuta on Thursday evening over the matter. I went to Eleweran on Friday and took along foodstuffs: bread, malt, and bottled water. When I got there, I did not see the IPO; I was asked to wait for him. I got to Eleweran around 10:00 AM and could not see the IPO until 1:00 PM. When I first met him and told him I wanted to see my elder brother, Seyi, he said I should go out and wait until he was finished.

“When I brought the food to the officers and said I wanted to give my brother in the cell, they charged me N2,000, but I paid N1,000 to a policewoman,” the media platform quoted her as saying.

She added: “After some time, I lost my patience, went back to the policewoman, and pleaded to be allowed to see my brother, then she agreed and took us to the cells. Some inmates said he had been taken out since morning; we were later called upstairs to meet the Deputy Commissioner. We did not know he wanted to break the bad news to us; he then said, “Your boy was misbehaving in the cell overnight; he was biting the inmates, talking to himself; he was behaving like he had run mad. They took him to the hospital, and on getting to the hospital, he gave up. He just stopped breathing.”

The family is, however, insisting that their child must have been tortured to death for refusing to pay a N200,000 bribe the police had earlier requested.

Responding through a statement, the command’s spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, refuted the assertion made by the family that their child was tortured to death due to refusing to pay an N200,000 bribe requested by the police.

SP Omolola Odutola also highlighted that the deceased and another suspect had previously confessed to being affiliated with the banned Buccaneer and Eiye confraternity Secret cult, with Seyi admitting his initiation in 2015.

“The Ogun State Police Command vehemently refutes that the deceased was tortured to death as it is being speculated in some online media.

“Torture is strictly against our protocols and principles. Ogun state police command is well versed in the legal framework that safeguards the rights of individuals in custody, free from all forms of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment,” Odutola said. However, she was silent on the N200,000 bribe allegation.