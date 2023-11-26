US Reacts To Coup Attempt In Sierra Leone

The United States Embassy in Sierra Leone has criticized the attempted coup in the West African country on Sunday morning.

Naija News reports that in the wee hours of Sunday, a coup attempt in Sierra Leone’s capital city was foiled, leading to a chaotic situation with intense gunfire.

The military’s arsenal base was reportedly invaded and robbed, leading to a violent confrontation between the coup conspirators and the government’s troops.

Reacting via its office X handle on Sunday, the US embassy in Sierra Leone expressed strong disapproval of the action and called for cooperation with government security forces.

The embassy also emphasized the importance of adhering to the government’s curfew guidelines for personal safety. The United States, through its embassy in the country, affirmed its support for “a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous Sierra Leone.”

While reacting to the attempted coup earlier, President Julius Maada Bio, in a release, declared a nationwide curfew as the military continues to search for the perpetrators.

The statement reads: “I bring you greetings from the Presidential Lodge in Freetown. In the early hours of this morning, there was a security breach at the Military Barracks at Wilberforce in Freetown, as some unidentified individuals attacked the military armoury.

“However, they were repelled by our gallant Security Forces, and calm has been restored. As the combined team of our Security Forces continue to root out the remnant of the fleeing renegades, a nationwide curfew has been declared, and citizens are encouraged to stay indoors.

“The PEACE of our beloved NATION is PRICELESS, and we shall continue to protect the peace and security of Sierra Leone against the forces that wish to truncate our much-cherished stability.

“We remain resolute in our determination to protect democracy in Sierra Leone, and I urge all Sierra Leoneans to unite towards this collective responsibility,” it added.

Another statement by the Minister of Information and Civic Education of Sierra Leone, Chernor Bah, said some unidentified individuals carried out the attack.

“In the early hours of Sunday, November 26th 2023, some unidentified individuals attempted to break into the military armoury at Wilberforce barracks. They have all been rebuffed.

“To enable the security forces to continue the process of apprehending the suspects, a nationwide curfew is declared with immediate effect across the country.

“We strongly advise citizens to stay indoors,” Bah stated.