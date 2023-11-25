Osinbajo Releases Romantic Pictures To Celebrate 34th Anniversary With Wife

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has released lovely pictures with his wife, Dolapo, to commemorate their 34th wedding anniversary.

Osinbajo marked the occasion by sharing a video and photographs on his Instagram account, expressing his love and gratitude to his wife.

He wrote: “To Dolly, my good and special favour from the Lord, 34 incredible years today. Happy Anniversary #dolapoosinbajo! Love always, Yemi,” he wrote.

Naija News reports that the couple have been married since 1989.

See the pictures below:

Osinbajo Gets New International Appointment

Meanwhile, the former vice president has been appointed chairman of the board of directors for Climate Action for Africa (CAP-A).

Naija News reports that Osinbajo made this known in a post via his X handle, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

The latest appointment of Osinbajo as the chairman of the board of directors of CAP-A would be the second of its kind since he left office on May 29.

Story continues below advertisement

While accepting the role, the immediate past vice president said he is delighted to drive climate action across Africa alongside an incredible team.