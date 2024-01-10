Femi Adesina Visits Ex-Vice President, Osinbajo Ahead Of Book Launch

The immediate past presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, has visited former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, ahead of the launch of his new book.

The book, titled “Working with Buhari”, will be presented at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja on January 16.

Speaking at the weekend when he received a copy of the publication, Osinbajo described Adesina’s decision to write the book as “very wise and proactive”.

Osinbajo said the book presents “the most reliable account” of Adesina’s experiences working with former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “I think it is a very wise and proactive approach. I think it is wise to do so, especially because he was an insider.

“He has all the information about the personal issues and personal details that are covered in the book.

“It is the right thing to do so that he defines the narrative ahead, and anyone else who wants to write would have to use this as their soft material.

“Obviously, this is the most reliable account of his experiences in there.”

Osinbajo said Adesina is “possibly the person who would best represent who the (former) President was”.

He said Adesina has all “the kind of care and attention that would be required to do a proper and in-depth analysis” of the Buhari’s government, adding that the book is an “honest account”.