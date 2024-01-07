Osinbajo, Wife, Visit Family Of Akeredolu In Ibadan (Photos)

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Naija News reports that Osinbajo visited the Akeredolu family at their residence in Ibadan, Oyo State, over the weekend.

The former Vice President and wife were received by Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, and other family members.

During the visit, Osinbajo described the late Akeredolu as a brother and friend who lived an incredible life. He prayed for God to comfort, and strengthen the family left behind.

“Dolly & I were in Ibadan with our friends the Akeredolus,to condole with them on the passing of our dear brother & friend Aketi, many anecdotes about his incredible life ×! We prayed that the Lord will comfort, strengthen the family, and bless his memory & legacies,” he said.

Recall Osinbajo had earlier said he lost a brother and friend who firmly believed in Nigeria’s democracy while talking about Akeredolu’s death.

Osinbajo wrote on his X account, “Dolly and I express our sincere condolence to Her Excellency Betty Akeredolu, children, family, friends, associates of HE Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu @rotimiaketi and the government and people of Ondo State on his passing. I have lost a brother and friend of over 40 years.

Story continues below advertisement

“Aketi was bold, courageous, forthright, fair minded, kind and God fearing. He firmly believed in our democracy, in Justice and the rule of law. He loved the people of Ondo State and was passionate about their security and economic advancement. We pray that the Almighty God will comfort the family and people of Ondo State on this great loss. Amen.Sun re o Aketi Baba!!”