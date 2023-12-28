Ekiti Governor, Osinbajo Reacts To Akeredolu’s Death

Former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and the Governor of Ekiti state, Biodun Oyebanji, have reacted to the death of Ondo State Rotimi Akeredolu.

Mourning the deceased in a tweet on Thursday, Osinbajo said he lost a brother and friend who firmly believed in Nigeria’s democracy.

Osinbajo wrote, “Dolly and I express our sincere condolence to Her Excellency Betty Akeredolu, children, family, friends, associates of HE Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu @rotimiaketi and the government and people of Ondo State on his passing. I have lost a brother and friend of over 40 years.

“Aketi was bold, courageous, forthright, fair minded, kind and God fearing. He firmly believed in our democracy, in Justice and the rule of law. He loved the people of Ondo State and was passionate about their security and economic advancement. We pray that the Almighty God will comfort the family and people of Ondo State on this great loss. Amen.Sun re o Aketi Baba!!”

On his part, Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, who said that he was deeply saddened by Akeredolu’s death, described the demise as a monumental loss to the entire Yoruba nation.

Oyebanji wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of my dear brother Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN. His demise is a monumental loss not only to his immediate family and the good people of Ondo State, but to the entire Yoruba nation and, indeed our beloved country.

“My heartfelt condolences go to his family, the Olowo – in- council and the people of Ondo State. The Government and people of Ekiti State, stand in solidarity with our neighbours in the Sunshine State at this period of mourning. Akeredolu was not just a legal giant and scholar but a visionary and courageous leader who loved and defended his people.

“His commitment to good governance, democracy, and transformative leadership has left an indelible mark on Ondo State and the nation. As we reflect on his legacy, let us remember him as a dogged fighter, a man of excellence, and a true statesman. The Southwest Governors’ Forum and the Southern Governors’ Forum have lost a dedicated chairperson, a leader who tirelessly advocated for the betterment of our region.

“Akeredolu’s contributions to nation building as a former Attorney General of Ondo State, former NBA President, and as Governor of Ondo State will forever be etched in our collective memory. May God grant comfort to his wife, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, their children, friends, associates, and the entire Ondo State people during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you as we remember and honour the life of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN.”

Naija News had earlier reported that Akeredolu died after a prolonged battle with Cancer and Leukaemia.