Newcastle Disgrace Chelsea, Brighton Survive Forest, See Other Results

It was a weekend to forget for Chelsea and their fans as Newcastle United demolished them 4-1 at St. James Park in the 2023-2024 Premier League matchday 13.

Newcastle started their onslaught against Chelsea very early in the game when Alexander Isak scored the opening goal as early as the 13th minute.

Chelsea fought back and got the equaliser as early as the 23rd minute via the boots of Raheem Sterling. After the goal, most football enthusiasts thought it would be another Premier League classic that could end in Chelsea’s victory.

Unfortunately, it was a disaster for coach Mauricio Pochettino and his boys, especially in the second half as Newcastle regained the lead in the 60th minute, and doubled the lead in the 61st minute.

In the 73rd minute, things became worse for Chelsea as their captain, Reece James was shown a red card in the 73rd minute. In the 83rd minute, Newcastle sealed the 4-1 victory through the boots of Anthony Gordon.

At City Ground, it was a dramatic encounter between Nottingham Forest and Brighton which ended in a five-goal thriller.

Anthony Elanga opened the scoring for Forest as early as the third minute. In the 26th minute, Evan Ferguson equalized for Brighton. In the additional time of the first half, João Pedro regained the lead for the visitors.

In the second half, Pedro doubled the lead for Brighton in the 58th minute via a penalty. The game almost turned around in favor of Forest when Lewis Dunk was shown a red card in the 73rd minute.

Morgan Gibbs-White got a goal back for Forest in the 76th minute but that was the best the hosts could do as the game ended 3-2 in favour of Brighton.

Results of other Premier League games played today, November 25:

Sheffield United vs Bournemouth

1-3

Burnley vs West Ham United

1-2

Luton Town vs Crystal Palace

2-1

Manchester City vs Liverpool

1-1