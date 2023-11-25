May Edochie Reacts As Empress Njamah Speaks About Her Character

May Edochie, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has reacted after actress Empress Njamah showered praises on her.

Naija News reports that Empress celebrated her birthday a few days ago and threw a party with many of her colleagues in attendance.

Sharing photos of the event on her Instagram page, the movie star expressed appreciation to May for attending the event and described her as a unique soul with a golden heart and shyness.

She wrote, “TO AN AMAZING SOUL I LOVE DEARLY, A QUEEN AND MORE, LOVELY GOLDEN HEART, SHY SHY BABY, YOU KNOW I LOVE YOU RIGHT? THANKS FOR ALL YOU DO AND THE SWEET WORDS TOO, ASA ON FIRE @mayyuledochie. LOVE YOU ALWAYS.”

Reacting to the compliment, May thanked Empress and applauded her strength and resilience.

She wrote: “You are such a delight. Bless you, always. A beautiful night is celebrating @empressnjamah. I love your strength and resilience and wish you many more beautiful birthdays ahead.”

Meanwhile, Yul Edochie has declared he would never insult the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi in the 2023 election despite his support and love for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a post via Instagram on Friday, Yul described the former Governor of Anambra State as a great Nigerian, stressing he would never insult him for any reason.

According to him, he has respect for Peter Obi, saying he would become president if God allowed it.

The movie star added it was Tinubu’s time, and he would fix Nigeria within the next eight years of his administration.