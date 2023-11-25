Keyamo Meets Akwa Ibom Governor In Abuja [Photos]

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has met with Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State.

In a post via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Saturday, Keyamo said he met with the Akwa Ibom governor in his office on Friday, November 24.

The minister said they discussed the imminent partnership of Akwa Ibom State and the Federal Government for the full operation of the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility developed over the years in the state.

He wrote: “His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno, Governor of Akwa Ibom State, was at my office yesterday where we discussed the imminent partnership of Akwa Ibom State and the Federal Government for the full operation of the wonderful Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility which has been developed over the years in that State.”

See the photos from the meeting below.

Keyamo Gives Update On Resumption Of Emirates Flight Operation In Nigeria

Meanwhile, the minister has said Emirates Airline will recommence flight operations in Nigeria very soon.

Naija News recalls that in October 2022, Emirates Airlines cancelled flight operations to Nigeria over its inability to repatriate funds trapped in the country.

However, after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in September, his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said the visa ban imposed on Nigerians had been lifted and Emirates, alongside Etihad, would resume flights to Nigeria.

The UAE authorities later contradicted Ngelale’s claim, a development that subjected the presidency to severe criticisms.

In a post via X on last Sunday, Keyamo said he met some top officials of the United Arab Emirates flag carrier and discussed the resumption of flights from Dubia to Nigeria.

The minister said the meeting he had with the representatives of Emirates Airlines regarding their Dubai to Nigeria flights was on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow last week.

Story continues below advertisement

He said Tinubu’s administration is currently working on some details concerning the resumption, adding that the airline will soon announce the exact date to begin operations.