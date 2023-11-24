Wike Meets Mexican Ambassador In Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has met with the Mexican ambassador to Nigeria, Alfredo Ortiz, in his office in Abuja.

Speaking during the meeting on Thursday, Wike said the FCT Administration is willing to partner with Mexico to boost the agricultural sector of the nation’s capital city.

The minister said that the nation’s capital city has what it takes to become a world tourist city, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s eight-point agenda.

He noted that the eight-point agenda was created to boost the nation’s economy, create jobs, provide wealth, reduce hunger, and bring women and youth to participate in governance.

He said: “Mexico is a country noted for agriculture. Many Mexicans in Nigeria are running a lot of agricultural firms.

“We, as FCT, have always wanted to partner with countries and companies that will contribute to the agricultural development of the FCT and, of course, tourism.

“So, for us as a city, we are willing to partner with investors to develop our agriculture sector. Look at Abuja; there is available land for agriculture.

“The residents of Abuja want to see agriculture turning the economy around and providing employment for teeming youths.

“Bureaucratic bottlenecks will no longer be there. So, we are willing to partner with Mexican companies.”

Wike added that Mexico and Nigeria share a lot in common, as they both have what it takes to overcome their setbacks and put the nations on the frontline of economic development.

On his part, Ortiz assured Wike that Mexican investors would be willing to invest in the FCT’s agriculture sector if given an enabling environment.