‘I Don’t Regret Choosing Fubara As My Successor’ – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said he does not regret choosing Governor Siminlalayi Fubara of Rivers State as his successor.

In a chat with selected journalists in his office on Friday, the former Rivers Governor said Fubara was the best candidate among the aspirants who made their governorship ambition known.

Wike stated that if he had chosen any other candidate apart from Fubara, the political structure would have been pulled down a day after his inauguration as governor.

The FCT minister said his disagreement with his successor was an attempt to destroy his political structure and dump those who helped him become the governor.

Wike Remains My Principal – Gov Fubara

Recall that Fubara had said his predecessor remains his principal despite the political crisis in the South-South state.

The governor described the recent political crisis in the state as a thing of the past and reiterated his call for peace, stressing that the state can if the actors and their supporters are peaceful.

He had said: “My oga remains my oga. Whatever that has happened is in the past. I have not sent anybody to malign anybody.”

Fubara said that although it has been a trying time for the state, the current phase of political misunderstanding will pass, and the promises his administration made to the people will be delivered.

The governor also warned those pledging support for him to stop using abusive words on perceived opponents, saying that he did not authorise them to malign anybody.

According to him, in trying to attain development, the devil will always attack, but what is most important is to “identify the devil and push it out.”